FELONY ARRESTS
Michael Herrell, 27, of the 1480 block of Youngs Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:40 p.m. Dec. 10 at his residence on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ashley K. Smith, 27, of the 1480 block of Youngs Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:15 p.m. Dec. 10 at her residence on suspicion of abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jacob R. Williams, 23, of the 920 block of 12th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:08 p.m. Dec. 10 at his residence on suspicion of kidnapping, vandalism, and assault with force. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Yvonne C. Gonzalez, 40, of the 5610 block of Wolf Trail, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Bonanza Way and Loma Rica Road, Loma Rica, on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury to another person. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Cody M. Mitchell, 27, of the 9740 block of P Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:27 a.m. Dec. 10 at O Street and Kola Street on suspicion of possessing metal knuckles and possessing a controlled substance. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Devin A. Morris, 24, of the 4840 block of Arboga Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:36 p.m. Dec. 10 on 7th Avenue. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.