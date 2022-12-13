FELONY ARRESTS
Megan OConnor, 30, of the 1900 block of 16th Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:38 a.m. Dec. 9 at the 1200 block of Stabler Lane, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose Mejia Diaz, 19, of Stockton, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Task Force at 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at the 1300 block of Franklin Road, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Oscar Garcia, 20, of Stockton, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Task Force at 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at the 1300 block of Franklin Road, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Leanea Dempsey, 20, of the 300 block of Bird Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:47 p.m. Dec. 9 at the 500 block of Downie Street, on suspicion of attempted robbery. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Timothy Salado Jr., 41, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:14 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 100 block of Tharp Road in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Rachael Arroyo, 40, of the 1000 block of Celestial Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. Dec. 10 on Bridge Street at N. Barrett Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of identity theft and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Josiah Topete, 22, of the 10400 block of Orchard Way, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:18 a.m. Dec. 10 in the 10400 block of Orchard Way in Live Oak on suspicion of first degree burglary. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Octavious Doolittle-Titus, 37, of Stockton, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:20 a.m. Dec. 9 at State Highway 99 east of Reigo Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alexa Oliva, 26, of Woodland, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:29 a.m. Dec. 9 at the 900 block of Colusa Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Bryan Eguizabal, 22, of the 1400 block of Stafford Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:55 a.m. Dec. 11 in the 500 block of Gray Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of disorderly conduct while under the influence of drugs. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Denetia Floyd-Smith, 60, of the 1600 block of Elizabeth Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:58 a.m. Dec 11 on Highway 99 north of Sunsweet Way in Yuba City. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Harjinder Dosanjh, 57, of the 1400 block of Crest Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:51 p.m. Dec. 11 on Franklin Road at Walton Avenue in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Dena Walker, 60, of the 1500 block of Holly Tree Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:57 a.m. Dec. 10 in the 1300 block of Bridge Street in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and possession of narcotics. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Marybel Tellez, 33, of the 2400 block of Shely Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:32 a.m. Dec. 10 in the 300 block of Robinson Way in Yuba City. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Fabian Villarreal, 38, of the 1000 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:45 a.m. Dec. 10 in the 800 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of disorderly conduct while under the influence of drugs, possession of narcotics and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Timothy Fjeldal, 32, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:25 a.m. Dec. 11 in the 500 block of Washington Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.