FELONY ARRESTS
Quentin Barrett, 32, of the 900 block of 14th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. Dec 10 in the 600 block of Queens Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of burglary and violation of parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Anthony Jones, 32, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 10 on Stabler Lane at Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Marcus Mercado, 41, of the 900 block of Market Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:44 p.m. Dec. 10 in the 2100 block of Live Oak Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics, two counts of driving with a license suspended for a previous DUI conviction, two counts of failure to appear and failure to maintain lights in good working order. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Christopher Chambers, 22, of the 10900 block of Round Valley Road, Grass Valley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 on Gray Avenue at Franklin Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of speeding, evading, and driving without a license. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Shane Stoffers, 37, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:28 p.m. Dec. 10 on A Street at Park Street in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, kidnapping, vandalism with over $400 in damage, possession of a controlled substance, riding a bicycle the wrong direction on a highway, operating a bicycle without lights or reflectors and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Brandi Emswiler, 41, of Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8 p.m. Dec. 10 in the 3900 block of W. Butter Road in Sutter on suspicion of first degree burglary, driving with a suspended license, driving without a valid vehicle registration, failure to provide valid vehicle insurance and two counts of disobeying a court order. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tyler Atwood, 22, of 22 Michigan Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:22 a.m. Dec. 11 in the 400 block of Palora Way in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, vandalism, resisting arrest, obstruction and four counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Carl Threets, 27, of the 1400 block of Stabler Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:11 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 1400 block of Stabler Lane in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Robert Wall, 35, of the 1100 block of Casita Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:35 a.m. Dec. 12 in the 1100 block of Casita Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Isaiah Halstread, 25, of the 900 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:55 a.m. Dec. 12 in the 900 block of Lincoln Road in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jonathan M. Taylor, 21, of the 1500 block of N. Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:12 p.m. Dec. 12 in the 1500 block of N. Beale Road in Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jesus Cisneros, 26, of the 1000 block of Hedge Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:20 a.m. Dec. 10 on State Route 70 at Nicholas Avenue. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Aram Hernandez, 18, of the 3100 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:42 a.m. Dec. 10 on Live Oak Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving under the influence as a minor with a blood alcohol level of .05 percent or higher and failure to have working tail lights. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ryan Russell, 25, of the 5200 block of Butte House Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:20 p.m. Dec. 10 on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of narcotics, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
James Sims, 23, of the 1600 block of Collingwood Avenue, San Jose, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:28 a.m. Dec. 11 on southbound State Route 70 at Striplin Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of marijuana while driving. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Patrick Leahy, 53, of 53 Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:17 a.m. Dec. 11 at 53 Clark Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and failure to provide a valid vehicle registration. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Chase Miles, 25, of the 2400 block of California Street, Sutter, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at Clements Road at Franklin Avenue. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Marcos Hernandez, 25, of the 2100 block of Stonewater Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. Dec. 12 on Bogue Road in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cody Yarberry, 23, of the 1400 block of Stewart Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:50 a.m. Dec. 12 in the 1400 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, reckless driving on the highway, reckless driving in a parking lot, failure to provide a valid vehicle registration, failure to provide valid vehicle insurance and failure to have tires in good working order. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Leonor Encinas, 45, of the 10500 block of Larkin Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:33 a.m. Dec. 12 on northbound State Route 99 north of Clark Road in Yuba City. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Christopher Johnson, 71, of the 3000 block of Muir Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:28 p.m. Dec. 12 on Garden Highway in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Daniel Ledesma Garcia, 25, of 83 Via Bianca, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol Dec. 12 on Bridge Street at Clark Avenue in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jena R. Davis, 41, of the 5900 block of Marysville Road, Browns Valley, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:55 p.m. Dec. 11 on State Route 20. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Hannah L. Spade-Clark, 21, of the 1600 block of Fourth Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:23 p.m. Dec. 12 on Tenth Avenue at Western Avenue on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.