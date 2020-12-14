FELONY ARRESTS
Rudy A. Pena, 21, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:55 p.m. Dec. 13 on suspicion of burglary and using tear gas as a weapon. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brandon A. Sears, 21, of the 1700 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:32 p.m. Dec. 13 on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Larry M. Zachary, 22, of the 200 block of Park Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 13 at his residence on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Bo-Jess D. Kilpatrick, 30, of the 400 block of Atwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at his residence on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marisa B. Gomez, 33, of the 700 block of Rice Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:10 p.m. Dec. 12 at her residence on suspicion of spousal abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jesus M. Garcia, 28, of the 400 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 a.m. Dec. 12 at his residence on suspicion of false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joshua A. Colla, 49, of Folsom was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:51 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 1200 block of Starlite Lane, Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Ji D. Wu, 51, of New York was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:59 p.m. Dec. 13 on Marysville Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Chin C. Lan, 38, of the 1200 block of Starlite Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:39 a.m. Dec. 12 in the 1300 block of Bridge Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Raquel F. Farias, 21, of the 300 block of Second Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:40 a.m. Dec. 12 on C Street. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.