FELONY ARRESTS
Glenn Frye Jr., 29, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:59 a.m. Dec. 13 in the 200 block of Julie Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with more than $400 in damage, child endangerment and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Henry Everett III, 73, of the 3200 block of Nuestro Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:20 p.m. Dec. 13 in the 1900 block of Tierra Buena Road in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.