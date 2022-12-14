FELONY ARRESTS

Daryl Scott Walls, 67, of the 200 block of E Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:35 a.m. Dec. 13 at the 900 block of 14th Street, Marysville, on suspicion of making criminal threats. He was booked into Yuba County Jail. 

