Daryl Scott Walls, 67, of the 200 block of E Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:35 a.m. Dec. 13 at the 900 block of 14th Street, Marysville, on suspicion of making criminal threats. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Johnathan Peterson, 45, of the 600 block of Taber Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:32 p.m. Dec. 13 at his own residence, on suspicion of making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jorge Humberto Parra Tozcano, 34, of the 1100 block of Ramirez Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:39 p.m. Dec. 13 at the 1100 block of Ramirez Street, Marysville, on suspicion of battery likely to cause serious bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Rigoberto Guevara Jr., 21, of the 400 block of Camino Cortez, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:49 p.m. Dec. 13 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Hernan Pabon-Ordaz, 46, of the 1800 block of Lou Ella Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:29 p.m. Dec. 12 at George Washington and Franklin. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Amarii Bray, 19, of Grass Valley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:30 a.m. Dec. 13 at Bridge Street and Cemetery Way. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.