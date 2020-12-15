FELONY ARRESTS
Maria Luna, 21, of Marysville, was arrested Dec. 14 at 11:30 a.m. in the 100 block of 13th Street by the Marysville Police Department on suspicion of corporal injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jaymes R. Tapp, 29, of Yuba City, was arrested Dec. 14 at 1:10 a.m. on North Beale Road/Hammonton-Smartsville Road by the California Highway Patrol on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle and possession of a controlled narcotic. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Franklin D. Haberle, 23, of Santa Maria, was arrested on Dec. 14 at 3:35 p.m. on Ramirez and 13th streets by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle and concealing a dirk/dagger. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.