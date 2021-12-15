FELONY ARRESTS
David Kisling, 27, of the 1700 block of C Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Task Force at 10:27 a.m. Dec. 14 in the 800 block of Louise Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and committing a felony while released on bail. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Lakhvir Singh, 44, of the 600 block of Calaveras Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:16 p.m. Dec. 14 on Highway 99 at Bogue Road in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joseph Lemay, 49, of the 3500 block of Nuestro Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:37 p.m. Dec. 14 in the 900 block of Tharp Road in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft, elder theft and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Ismael G. Silva Jr., 32, of the 5800 block of Riverside Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:59 p.m. Dec. 14 in the 5600 block of Arboga Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving with a license suspended for a previous DUI conviction and several outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.