Chase Lynn, 21, of the 1200 block of Williams Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:17 a.m. Dec. 14 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joseph White, 61, of El Sobrante, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:11 p.m. Dec. 14 at State Highway 99 south of Marcuse Road, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Martha Navarro, 28, of the 700 block of Chestnut Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7 a.m. Dec. 14 at her own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michelle Cannon, 35, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5 p.m. Dec. 14 at the 1000 block of Harter Parkway, Yuba City, on suspicion of second-degree burglary. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gurjeet Singh, 43, of the 1900 block of Harbans Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5 p.m. Dec. 14 at the 1000 block of Harter Parkway, Yuba City, on suspicion of second-degree burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Fabian Villarreal, 38, of the 1000 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:18 p.m. Dec. 14 at the 1000 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mikhael Botvinik, 35, of Berry Creek, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:40 a.m. Dec. 14 at State Highway 70 northbound and south of Kempton Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jason Pineda, 23, of the 1700 block of West Joseph Street, Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:40 p.m. Dec. 14 at Teesdale Road and Zephyr Drive. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.