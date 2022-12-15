FELONY ARRESTS

Chase Lynn, 21, of the 1200 block of Williams Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:17 a.m. Dec. 14 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

