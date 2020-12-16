FELONY ARRESTS
Charity G. Andersen, 22, of the 300 block of Bird Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:42 a.m. Dec. 14 in the 300 block of Bird Street in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joel Alejo, 24, of the 5900 block of Woodland Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 5:26 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 5900 block of Woodland Drive in Olivehurst on suspicion of assault with a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, and domestic battery. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Omar Carreon Gonzalez, 37, of the 400 block of Wilkie Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:19 p.m. Dec. 15 on State Route 20 at Western Parkway in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.