FELONY ARRESTS
Stephen Lal, 43, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8 a.m. Dec. 15 in the 1100 block of Tharp Road in Yuba City on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, trespassing, being under the influence of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, violation of a Drug Diversion Program and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Paul Begley, 41, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:04 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 800 block of Mesa Verde in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Juan Ramirez Jr., 30, of the 1100 block of Grand Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 15 on E Street at Sixth Street in Marysville on suspicion of vandalism, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and failure to provide valid vehicle registration. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Kenneth J. Mosley, 44, of the 1600 block of Tudor Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:28 p.m. Dec. 15 on Country Club Road at the levee on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Dakota S. Scarbrough, 26, of the 1000 block of Smith Road, Grass Valley, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:48 a.m. Dec. 16 on Highway 70 on suspicion of reckless evading, evading an officer by driving in opposing traffic, running a stop sign and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Sara M. Hollis, 22, of the 2700 block of Maple Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:50 a.m. Dec. 16 on Tenth Street at F Street in Marysville. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.