FELONY ARRESTS

Donny Alexander Lopez, 50, of the 2000 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:13  a.m. Dec. 15 at 8100 block of Camp Far West Road, Wheatland, on suspicion of possession of tear gas. He was booked into Yuba County Jail. 

Tags

