Donny Alexander Lopez, 50, of the 2000 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:13 a.m. Dec. 15 at 8100 block of Camp Far West Road, Wheatland, on suspicion of possession of tear gas. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Brittany Marie Keeton, 32, of the 1600 block of Ellis Lake Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:13 a.m. Dec. 14 at the 1600 block of East Lake Court, on suspicion of burglary. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Erika Silva, 33, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2 a.m. Dec. 16 at Clark and Ainsley Avenue, on suspicion of second-degree burglary. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
John Smith, 46, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:53 a.m. Dec. 15 at the 400 block of B Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sean Neel, 35, of the 400 block of Forbes Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 15 at the 800 block of Market Street, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more). He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jonathan Woody, 36, of the 1200 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:13 p.m. Dec. 15 at Queens and East Onstott, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.