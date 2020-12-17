FELONY ARRESTS
Destiny T. M. Love, 23, of Marysville was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:30 a.m. Dec. 17 on D Street on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, obstructing or resisting an executive officer, and resisting a peace officer causing death or serious bodily injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael A. Pierce, 31, of the 500 block of Park Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 16 on Acacia Avenue on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ryan J. Dequine, 21, of the 1200 block of Pecos Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:53 p.m. Dec. 16 in the 1700 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime and obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Edgar Balbuena, 31, of Richmond was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8 a.m. Dec. 15 in the 5000 block of Powerline Road on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle, burglary, unauthorized use of another’s identification, and a prohibited person in possession of tear gas. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
James A. Stratton, 40, of the 5000 block of Powerline Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:34 p.m. Dec. 16 on Dunning Avenue. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jerardo Arrendondo, 19, of the 2300 block of Cheim Boulevard, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 6:06 a.m. Dec. 16 in the 1300 block of Olson Court. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.