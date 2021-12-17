FELONY ARRESTS
Cassandra Mackensen, 31, of 20 Oakridge Court, Oroville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 500 block of S. Walton Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with more than $400 in damages, entering a dangerous building and resisting arrest. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Slim Pritchett, 54, of the 400 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:25 a.m. Dec. 16 on Colusa Avenue and Stafford Way in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Anakaren Navarro-Chaidez, 27, of the 1000 block of Middlehoff Lane, Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9 a.m. Dec. 16 in the 500 block of State Route 20 on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, committing a felony while released on bail, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, identity theft, attempting to receive known stolen property and failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sebastian Ramirez-Corona, 21, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2 p.m. Dec. 16 on Sutter Street at Teegarden Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public under specific circumstances, carrying a loaded handgun without being the registered owner and possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gelacio Farias, 21, of the 300 block of Second Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Task Force at 2 p.m. Dec. 16 on Sutter Street at Teegarden Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Anthony D. Cresps, 54, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:33 a.m. Dec. 17 on Marsh Drive at River Run Drive in Linda on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, receiving known stolen property, petty theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Alicia M. May, 37, of the 700 block of Spyglass Drive, Red Bluff, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:11 p.m. Dec. 16 in the 3300 block of Forty Mile Road in Marysville on suspicion of trespassing and resisting arrest. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Anna L. Hill, 45, of the 5400 block of Feather River Boulevard, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:51 p.m. Dec. 16 in the 5400 block of Feather River Boulevard in Olivehurst on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Trenton D. Vassaur, 25, of the 1500 block of Hillcrest Avenue, Tulare, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:03 a.m. Dec. 16 on Laurellen Road at Highway 70 in Marysville on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.