FELONY ARRESTS
Michael W. Tablit, 44, of the 1540 block of Garnet Way, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:18 p.m. Dec. 17 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jason C. Ussery, 39, of the 220 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:20 a.m. Dec. 17 at his residence on suspicion of driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ricky P. Flemings, 61, of the 6220 block of McLaughlin Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:45 a.m. Dec. 17 at Linda School on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Maria F. Alvarez, 20, of the 1900 block of Woodland Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:38 a.m. Dec. 17 on Sutter Street. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.