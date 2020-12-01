FELONY ARRESTS
Eric E. Carranza, 38, of the 600 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 30 on Queens Avenue on suspicion of manufacturing or possession of a leaded weapon and robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Efrain Hernanez, 33, of Marysville was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8 a.m. Nov. 30 at the Yuba County Jail lobby on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jamie S. Kissel, 35, of the 1600 block of South Point Drive, Yuba City, and Carl T. Petersen, 39, of the 1100 block of Specker Lane, Yuba City, were arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:10 p.m. Nov. 29 in the 2100 block of Pease Road on suspicion of grand theft of agricultural products and conspiracy to commit a crime. They were booked into Sutter County Jail.
Justin R. Cecil, 38, of Lincoln was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:10 p.m. Nov. 29 in the 2100 block of Pease Road on suspicion of grand theft of agricultural products, conspiracy to commit a crime, a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon carrying a loaded firearm, possession of an undetectable firearm, receiving known stolen property, and a felon in possession of ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jerald E. Lee, 34, of the 1100 block of Mayette Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:10 p.m. Nov. 29 on suspicion of grand theft of agricultural products, conspiracy to commit a crime, a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition, a felon carrying a loaded firearm, possession of an undetectable firearm, receiving known stolen property, and possession of a loaded firearm with the intent to commit a felony. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Elias Urquidez, 33, of the 900 block of Clinton Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:45 p.m. Nov. 30. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alicia M. Lopez, 41, of West Sacramento was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:45 a.m. Nov. 30. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.