FELONY ARRESTS
Mario E. Ramirez, 26, of the 5900 block of Griffith Avenue, Linda, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:11 a.m. Dec. 1 in the 300 block of Sixth Street, Marysville, on suspicion of attempted murder. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Giovani Hernandez, 25, of the 4600 block of Ardmore Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9 p.m. Nov. 30 at Feather River Boulevard and Alicia Avenue, Linda, on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ranjit S. Brar, 40, of Oroville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:55 p.m. Nov. 30 at Ninth Street and E Street, Marysville, on suspicion of vehicle theft and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Richard F. Molina, 42, of the 100 block of Seventh Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 7:58 p.m. Nov. 30 at his residence. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.