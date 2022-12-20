FELONY ARRESTS

Josafat Soto-Hernandez, 22, of the 3100 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:39 p.m. Dec. 18 on Gray Avenue at Pease Road in Yuba City on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of narcotics, two counts of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, operating a bicycle without the proper lights or reflections and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

