Josafat Soto-Hernandez, 22, of the 3100 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:39 p.m. Dec. 18 on Gray Avenue at Pease Road in Yuba City on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of narcotics, two counts of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, operating a bicycle without the proper lights or reflections and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Honorio Hernandez-Bautista, 29, of the 400 block of N. Barrett Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:49 p.m. Dec. 17 at 35 Garden Highway in Yuba City on suspicion of battery causing serious bodily injury and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
James Harmon-Griggs, 31, of the 1100 block of Indiana Street, Gridley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:39 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 1200 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of manufacturing, possession or sale of brass knuckles and being a felon in possession of ammunition. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Taylor McWilliams, 32, of the 22400 block of Karnak Road, Knights Landing, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:06 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 22400 block of Karnak Road in Knights Landing on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sandeep Singh, 41, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:10 p.m. Dec. 16 in the 700 block of N. Palora Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages, second degree burglary, tampering with a vehicle, two counts of battery, assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause great bodily injury and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cameron Meeks, 28, of the 100 block of Via Flores, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:01 a.m. Dec. 17 in the 100 block of Via Maria in Olivehurst on suspicion of grand theft, committing a felony while released on bail and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jesus Guzman-Silva, 21, of the 200 block of Moore Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:51 p.m. Dec. 18 on Butte House Road at Stabler Way in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving without a license and performing an improper right turn. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose Munoz, 52, of the 5900 block of Rio Linda Boulevard, Rio Linda, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:03 a.m. Dec. 18 on Catlett Road at Pleasant Grove Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
April Singh, 41, of the 9400 block of N. Township Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:54 p.m. Dec. 16 in the 9400 block of N. Township Road in Live Oak. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ricoberto Nieves, 36, of the 1800 block of Wild River Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:19 a.m. Dec. 17 on Garden Highway at Winship Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ryan Phillips, 46, of the 1100 block of Hartley Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:16 p.m. Dec. 16 on Acacia Avenue north of State Route 20. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.