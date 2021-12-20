FELONY ARRESTS
Echoa Blue, of the 400 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:23 p.m. Dec. 16 in the 1400 block of Geneva Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and violation of parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kyle Cox, 29, of the 1100 block of Marcia Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:35 a.m. Dec. 17 on Woodward Street in Yuba City on suspicion of manufacturing, possession or sale of brass knuckles, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Stacey Freeman, 32, of Yuba City, was arrested in the 3100 block of Live Oak Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, manufacturing or distributing a controlled substance, transporting a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Karamdeep Mann, 37, of the 1800 block of Allen Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 on Camino de Flores at Pelican Place on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public under special circumstances, carrying a concealed weapon, selling or transportation of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, tampering with the serial number on a firearm and failure to provide valid vehicle registration. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ike Johnson, 27, of 12 E. Eleventh Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:21 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 800 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, being a pedestrian in the roadway and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sean Stewart, 39, of the 1400 block of St. John Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Yuba County Government Center in Marysville on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of ten or more identification cards with the intent to defraud, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jacob Bratcher, 29, of the 5900 block of Garden Highway, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 in the 1000 block of Civic Center Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of manufacturing, possession or sale of brass knuckles, operating a bicycle without lights, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, evading, resisting arrest and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Andrew Graves-Patton, 33, of the 9000 block of N Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:20 p.m. Dec. 18 in the 9000 block of N Street in Live Oak on suspicion of brandishing a weapon or firearm, vandalism, corporal injury on a child, false imprisonment, dissuading, intimidating or tampering with a witness, criminal threats, first degree burglary, petty theft and committing a violent crime to acquire a strike on record. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Antonio Rios, 28, of the 600 block of Joann Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:53 a.m. Dec. 19 on Queens Avenue at Stabler Lane in Yuba City on suspicion of first degree robbery, three counts of petty theft, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear and violation of release for an unrelated misdemeanor charge. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jerome Urbini, 36, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:19 p.m. Dec. 19 in the 2600 block of Apricot Street in Live Oak on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, vandalism with more than $400 in damages and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Julie Keovilayphone, 32, of the 1300 block of Hunn Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:19 p.m. Dec. 19 in the 2600 block of Apricot Street in Live Oak on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, vandalism with more than $400 in damages and receiving known stolen property. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gabrielle Ruybal, 19, of the 1700 block of Linda Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:31 p.m. Dec. 19 on Garden Highway at Winship Road in Yuba City on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, possession of an opium pipe, possession of a controlled substance, bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail and an outstanding warrant. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Carlos Uriostegui, 31, of the 1600 block of Hooper Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:50 p.m. Dec. 19 on Butte House Road at Villa Avenue on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon on his person, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and two counts of violation of parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jenny D. Holmes, 33, of the 6900 block of Lincoln Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:22 p.m. Dec. 19 in the 3100 block of Walnut Avenue on suspicion of criminal threats and resisting arrest. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Amritpal Singh, 29, of the 1500 block of Hazel Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:21 p.m. Dec. 16 on Stabler Lane at Starr Drive in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gerado Guzman-Cruz, 36, of the 1500 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:07 p.m. Dec. 18 on Clark Avenue at Queens Avenue in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Eli Sahota, 42, of the 500 block of Railroad Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:50 a.m. Dec. 18 on State Route 20. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Amie L. Stafford, 37, of the 1400 block of Stafford Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:24 p.m. Dec. 19 on State Route 20 at Hallwood Boulevard in Marysville. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.