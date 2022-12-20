Andrew Miller, 34, of the 1000 block of Grand Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 19 at the 900 block of 8th Street, Marysville, on suspicion of grand theft of money/labor/property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Antwan Muccular, 54, of the 1400 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:11 p.m. Dec. 19 at his own residence, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more). He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mark Bohn, 35, of the 10000 block of Loma Rica Drive, Loma Rica, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:57 p.m. Dec. 19 at the 800 block of Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, receiving known stolen property and vandalism ($400 or more). He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Vennesa Oliver, 35, of the 1500 block of Teesdale Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:40 p.m. Dec. 18 at State Highway 20 and Clark Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cesar Ruiz-Cruz, 31, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:50 a.m. Dec. 19 at Kenny Drive and East Onstott Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.