FELONY ARRESTS

Andrew Miller, 34, of the 1000 block of Grand Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 19 at the 900 block of 8th Street, Marysville, on suspicion of grand theft of money/labor/property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

