FELONY ARRESTS
Roderick Anderson, 27, of the 400 block of Alemar Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 300 block of Alemar Way on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Frank H. McCarley, 49, of the 1600 block of Youngs Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:57 p.m. Dec. 20 on Butte House Road on suspicion of hit and run causing death or injury, and two felony counts of driving under the influence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Edward Cusato Jr., 30, of the 5500 block of Arboga Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:52 p.m. Dec. 20 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, robbery, corporal injury, and burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Skyler M. Sanchez, 27, of the 1100 block of Ramirez Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:18 a.m. Dec. 20 in the 1100 block of Ramirez Street on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, corporal injury, false imprisonment, and threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jonathan W. Brejcha, 43, of the 1300 block of Seventh Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 6:25 a.m. Dec. 20 on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery, threatening to commit a crime, and battery with serious bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Trew A. Smith, 18, of the 1700 block of River Run Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6 a.m. Dec. 20 in the 1100 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, and assault with a firearm on a person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Gerardo Maldonado, 22, of Sacramento was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1 a.m. Dec. 20 in the 1000 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jesse J. Hernandez, 32, of the 1800 block of Hile Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 11 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Hard Rock Casino on suspicion of kidnapping and robbery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Pedro Jacome-Hernandez, 19, of the 300 block of Del Monte Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:46 p.m. Dec. 19 in the 200 block of Del Monte Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Amon D. Larocdue, 25, of the 300 block of Neil Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:50 p.m. Dec. 19 in the 1200 block of Colusa Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Eric R. Salacup, 23, of the 1700 block of Wildflower Circle, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:36 p.m. Dec. 18 on Orange Street. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ajay K. Sharma, 25, of the 1700 block of Triff Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:45 p.m. Dec. 18 on Lincoln Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.