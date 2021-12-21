FELONY ARRESTS
Benjamin Morehead, 20, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 20 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway in Yuba City on suspicion of petty theft and violation of parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Curtis Walker, 55, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:42 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 100 block of Harter Parkway in Yuba City on suspicion of second degree robbery and two counts of violation of parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Elizabeth Avalos, 36, of the 2900 block of Monroe Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department in the 2900 block of Monroe Road in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Renee Jacobo, 45, of the 700 block of Jewell Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:35 p.m. Dec. 20 on Garden Highway at Percy Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .01 percent or higher while on probation for a previous DUI conviction, child endangerment, driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with one or more prior DUI convictions and three counts of violation of parole. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Barbara L. Belletto, 49, of the 12800 block of Marcos Lane, Loma Rica, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 12800 block of Marcos Lane in Loma Rica. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Rebecca M. Carranza, 52, of the 1500 block of N. Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:08 p.m. Dec. 20 on Lindhurst Avenue in Linda on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and child endangerment. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.