FELONY ARRESTS

Kyle Evans, 44, of the 1600 block of 6th Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:55 p.m. Dec. 19 at the 900 block of 8th Street, Marysville, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

