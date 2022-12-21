Kyle Evans, 44, of the 1600 block of 6th Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:55 p.m. Dec. 19 at the 900 block of 8th Street, Marysville, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Darrell Rojas, 48, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:26 a.m. Dec. 20 at the 800 block of Plumas Street, on suspicion of bringing drugs into a jail/prison. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Hector Aguayo Jimenez Jr., 21, of the 6000 block of Gossett Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Task Force at 1 p.m. Dec. 20 at Percy and Main, Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell while armed. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alex Skaggs, 26, of the 8500 block of Hobbs Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:33 p.m. Dec. 20 at 900 block of 8th Street, Marysville, on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jason Borsberry, 41, of the 300 block of Dorman Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at his own residence, on suspicion of second-degree burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alexander Henry, 29, of the 1200 block of Kensington Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:49 p.m. Dec. 19 at State Highway 99 and OBanion Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alejandrina Martinez, 44, of the 2000 block of Morgan Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:50 a.m. Dec. 19 at State Highway 99, south of Franklin. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.