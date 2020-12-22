FELONY ARRESTS
Jose E. S. Villalobos, 35, of the 1500 block of Karen Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:07 p.m. Dec. 21 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Shawnia M. Mejia, 31, of the 2900 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:08 p.m. Dec. 21 on Hammonton-Smartsville Road on suspicion of corporal injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Erica Fungula, 18, of the 1100 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:04 p.m. Dec. 21 at her residence on suspicion of robbery and burglary. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Deavon L. Coleman, 25, of the 1300 block of Barry Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:03 p.m. Dec. 20 on South Walton Avenue on suspicion of child endangerment and driving under the influence. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Aaron Suarez-Rojas, 31, of the 700 block of Lask Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:17 a.m. Dec. 21 on Lincoln Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cody L. Preston, 28, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:10 p.m. Dec. 20. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.