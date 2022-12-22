FELONY ARRESTS

James Bagley, 56, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:20 a.m. Dec. 21 at the 1300 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent, second-degree robbery  and attempted grand theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you