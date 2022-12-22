James Bagley, 56, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:20 a.m. Dec. 21 at the 1300 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent, second-degree robbery and attempted grand theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Steven Hansen, 42, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:42 a.m. Dec. 21 at Lincoln Road and Jones, on suspicion of bringing drugs into a jail/prison. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ronald Reece, 59, of the 1200 block of Portola Valley Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:01 p.m. Dec. 21 at the 300 block of South Barrett Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Navinder Kaur, 26, of the 1700 block of Josephine Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:18 p.m. Dec. 21 at Franklin Road and Tharp Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.