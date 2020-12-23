FELONY ARRESTS
Luis M. Perez, 26, of the 1200 block of Marina Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:45 a.m. Dec. 22 on Phillips Road in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and bringing drugs into a prison or jail. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose Vasquez, 21, of the 100 block of Rai Estates Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 22 in the 100 block of Rai Estates Court in Yuba City on suspicion of spousal abuse, oral copulation with a minor under 18 and violation of parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Henry Gomez, 46, of 46 Nelson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:25 a.m. Dec. 23 in the 1300 block of Zephyr Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and burglary. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Nakoa Williams, 42, of the 1000 block of Grand Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:20 a.m. Dec. 22 on Colusa Avenue at Plumas Street in Yuba City. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.