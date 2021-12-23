FELONY ARRESTS
April C. Cassidy, 32, of the 14300 block of Oregon Peak Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:07 a.m. Dec. 22 in the 14300 block of Oregon Peak Road in Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and providing false identification to a peace officer. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Richard J. Hodges, 21, of the 600 block of N. Barrett Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:33 a.m. Dec. 22 on N. Beale Road. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.