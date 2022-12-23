Marlene Florez-Alvarez, 18, of the 1200 block of Casita Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:40 a.m. Dec. 22 at her own residence, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more). She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan Cueva, 25, of the 1400 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:18 a.m. Dec. 22 at his own residence, on suspicion of grand theft of money/labor/property/He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Arvon Jett, 25, of the 300 block of McRae Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:26 a.m. Dec. 22 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Luis Zuniga, 30, of the 2500 block of Holcomb Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:03 a.m. Dec. 22 at State Highway 99 at Messick. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ramon Nunez-Sandoval, 36, of the 100 block of Woodbridge Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:33 a.m. Dec. 22 at his own residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.