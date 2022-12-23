FELONY ARRESTS

Marlene Florez-Alvarez, 18, of the 1200 block of Casita Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:40 a.m. Dec. 22 at her own residence, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more). She was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you