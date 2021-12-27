FELONY ARRESTS
Daniel Pierce, 39, of the 2200 block of Marconi Avenue, Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:16 p.m. Dec. 23 in the 700 block of W. Onstott Frontage Road in Yuba City on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs, driving under the influence with a previous DUI conviction, driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance, violation of probation and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Chelsea Linson, 22, of the 1600 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:15 p.m. Dec. 23 on Plumas Street at Bridge Street in Yuba City on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and hit and run with property damage. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jerry Johnson, 58, of the 1100 block of E. 22nd Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:25 a.m. Dec. 24 in the 4100 block of Pleasant Grove Road in Elverta on suspicion of burglary, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Corey Thornton, of the 1100 block of Cecily Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 24 on Gray Avenue at Washington Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft, possession of a controlled substance for sale, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance while armed, violation of parole and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Juan Sanchez, 30, of the 1600 block of Third Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:43 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 700 block of Aspin Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, first degree burglary, battery, disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Thomas Condrey, 31, of the 1400 block of Knights Row, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:35 a.m. Dec. 25 in the 1500 block of Heather Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cody Turnbough, 20, of the 1400 block of Stafford Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. Dec. 26 in the 1400 block of Bridge Street in Yuba City on suspicion of attempted criminal threats, child abuse likely to cause great bodily injury, damaging a communication device to prevent help and battery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Brett Wilkerson, 42, of Sutter, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:55 a.m. Dec. 26 in the 2300 block of Michigan Street in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with more than $400 in damages and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Christopher Cardenas, 34, of the 3200 block of Rocky Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 26 on Tharp Road at State Route 20 in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, possession of marajuana while driving, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, criminal threats and two counts of violation of a court order to prevent domestic violence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Toledo Simontoledo, 30, of the 1000 block of Arbor Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:10 p.m. Dec. 23 on State Route 20 at Plumas Street in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
John Perez, 24, of the 12700 block of Shaffer Court, Moreno Valley, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:49 a.m. Dec. 25 on Luther Road in Live Oak on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and battery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Raul Villa Acero, 30, of the 300 block of Del Norte Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:21 p.m. Dec. 25 in the 1100 block of Melton Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gary L. Wilden, 60, of Browns Valley, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:44 p.m. Dec. 26 on Simpson Lane west of Babington Road in Marysville on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and driving without a license. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Miguel J. Gallegos, 23, of the 1200 block of E. 22nd Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:24 p.m. Dec. 27 in the 100 block of E Street in Marysville. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.