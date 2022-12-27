FELONY ARRESTS
Paul Gilliam, 45, of the 900 block of 11th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:06 a.m. Dec. 24 at the 1200 block of Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more) and assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Justin Radney, 35, of the 1300 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:10 p.m. Dec. 24 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship and burglary in the first and second degree. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael Figueira, 42, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:35 a.m. Dec. 25 at Circle K on Franklin Road, on suspicion of unlawful possession of tear gas/tear gas weapon. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Robert Anthony Quintana, 39, of the 700 block of 6th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:28 p.m. Dec. 24 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship and burglary in the first and second degree. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Frank Russell Cropper, 38, of the 300 block of 6th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:02 p.m. Dec. 24 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship and burglary in the first and second degree. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Mariah Sweeney, 26, of Oroville,, of the 2500 block of Holcomb Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City City Police Department at 6:45 a.m. Dec. 25 at Queens Avenue and Stabler Lane, Yuba City. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Magdalena Stricklin, 29, of the 1600 block of Hazel Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:03 a.m. Dec. 26 at the 1800 block of South Walton Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kathlern Oswald, 54, of the 2500 block of Elm Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:50 p.m. Dec. 23 at State Highway 20 and Acacia Avenue, Sutter. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Charice Bushey, 46, of the 1000 block of Greenhaven Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:40 p.m. Dec. 23 at the 700 block of Washington Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cristian Montanez Lopez, 32, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:33 a.m. Dec. 24 at the State Highway 99 north and Garden Highway. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Roy Hernandez, 37, of the 400 block of East 19th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:38 a.m. Dec. 24 at the 500 block of Boyd Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jarrid Lehmkuhl, 27, of the 1800 block of Anthony Way, Yuba City. was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:08 a.m. Dec. 24 at Allen Way and McCune, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jason Carter, 40, of the 2100 block of California Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:52 p.m. Dec. 24 on Colusa Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Travis Platt, 31, of the 2200 block of Waterbury Court Yuba City. was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 25 at Forbes and Chestnut, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kevin Castro Taylor, 36,, of the 800 block of C Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:59 a.m. Dec. 23 at Clark Avenue and Bridge Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brandon Rhodes, 44, of the 1800 block of Turpen Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:13 a.m. Dec. 23 at Garden and Winship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony James Bonham, 28, of the 5500 block of Roaring Rapids Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:55 a.m. Dec. 25 at 7th and B Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kyle Japtha Bridgman, 28, of Lincoln, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:48 p.m. Dec. 25 at Ostrom and Rancho. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Santos Rodriguez Natalio, 37, of Roseville, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 25 at State Highway 65 and Evergreen. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Anthony Octavio Perez, 28, of Roseville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:40 p.m. Dec. 25 at State Highway 70 north, south of Feather River Boulevard. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Zachary James Eads, 48, of the 1600 block of Oleander Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:29 p.m. Dec. 26 at Marysville Road and Leann. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.