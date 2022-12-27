FELONY ARRESTS

Paul Gilliam, 45, of the 900 block of 11th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:06 a.m. Dec. 24 at the 1200 block of Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more) and assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

