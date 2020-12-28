FELONY ARRESTS
Darren G. Austin, 51, of Oroville was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:17 a.m. Dec. 28 on Highway 99 on suspicion of carrying a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Daniel Alvarez, 25, of the 200 block of Moore Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:49 p.m. Dec. 27 on D Street on suspicion of evading a peace officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jose A. Rodriguez, 28, of the 1800 block of Ramirez Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:40 p.m. Dec. 27 on Clark Avenue on suspicion of a felony count of driving under the influence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Charles D. Wirtz, 65, of the 400 block of Dorman Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:25 p.m. Dec. 27 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Samuel A. Covert, 37, of the 10000 block of Virginia Way, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:02 p.m. Dec. 26 on N Street on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kenneth R. Minshew, 53, of the 100 block of Percy Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5 p.m. Dec. 26 at his residence on suspicion of attempted murder. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Javier R. Chacon, 24, of the 100 block of E Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:58 p.m. Dec. 25 on Colusa Avenue on suspicion of being a wanted fugitive. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jordan E. Braun, 23, of the 2500 block of Drummond Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:45 p.m. Dec. 25 in the 700 block of Palora Avenue on suspicion of carjacking and spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
William R. Morgan, 36, of the 700 block of Palora Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:38 a.m. Dec. 25 at his residence on suspicion of elder abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Miguel A. Flores, 30, of the 800 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:12 p.m. Dec. 24 at Lowe Avenue on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kayla A. Nelson, 33, of the 2100 block of Deer Creek Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:04 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard on suspicion of corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Amber N. Hines, 40, of Sacramento was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:55 p.m. Dec. 24 on suspicion of vandalism and burglary. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Raymond D. Warren, 31, of Oroville was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:32 a.m. Dec. 24 on suspicion driving under the influence of drugs. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jennifer J. Probst, 49, of Elko, Nevada, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:19 p.m. Dec. 27 on Smartsville Road. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Martin H. Cortez, 21, of the 5900 block of Garden Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:48 a.m. Dec. 26 in the 3100 block of East Onstott Frontage Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marisol Magallan, 22, of the 2500 block of Horman Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:36 a.m. Dec. 26 in the 3100 block of East Onstott Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jessica C. Franco-Iglesias, 27, of the 300 block of John Tee Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:40 p.m. Dec. 24. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.