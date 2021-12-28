FELONY ARRESTS
Samuel Covert, 38, of the 1400 block of Countryside Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:48 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 800 block of Clark Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages, disorderly conduct and obstruction. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ryan Ott, 30, of the 2800 block of Monroe Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:30 a.m. Dec. 27 in the 2800 block of Monroe Road in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, false imprisonment and two counts of violation of parole.
Zachary Dickson, 34, of the 700 block of Aspen Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:05 a.m. Dec. 27 in the 1200 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of stalking with enhancements, petty theft, identity theft and violation of parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Francisco Guzman Sr., 54, of the 1300 block of Colfax Street, Woodland, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9 p.m. Dec. 27 in the 1100 block of Tharp Road in Yuba City on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, two counts of petty theft and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Donovan L. Downing, 35, of the 5500 block of Alicia Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:11 a.m. Dec. 27 in the 5500 block of Alicia Avenue in Olivehurst on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Anthony P. Pino, 33, of the 800 block of North Beale Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3 p.m. Dec. 27 on Seventh Street in Marysville on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, driving without a license, evading and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Joseph Barnett, 21, of the 7600 block of Commonwealth Drive, Antelope, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:31 a.m. Dec. 27 on the State Route 99 Frontage Road south of Striplin Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.