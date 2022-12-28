FELONY ARRESTS
Richard Gray, 54, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:50 p.m. Dec. 26 at State Highway 99/20, on suspicion of resistance/obstruction of an executive officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
FELONY ARRESTS
Richard Gray, 54, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:50 p.m. Dec. 26 at State Highway 99/20, on suspicion of resistance/obstruction of an executive officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan Galvin-Ramirez, 41, of the 1700 block of Sixth Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:53 p.m. Dec. 26 at the 1000 block of Tharp Road, on suspicion of burglary in the second degree and grand theft of money/labor/property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joseph Anthony Grace, 32, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:33 a.m. Dec. 28 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship and cruelty to a child. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Steven Parks, 36, of the 1100 block of Pease Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City City Police Department at Pease Road and East Onstott Road, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Casey James Webb, 39, of the 16000 block of Lague Road, Rackerby, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at 9th and I Street, Marysville. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: December 28, 2022 @ 4:32 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.