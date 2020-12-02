FELONY ARRESTS
Timothy E. Honea, 35, of the 2800 block of Gum Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department at 12:31 a.m. Dec. 1 in the 2800 block of Gum Street, in Live Oak on suspicion of criminal threats, brandishing a weapon or firearm and assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Andrew A. Quintana, 42, of the 300 block of Dorman Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:40 p.m. Dec. 1 at 48 Morton Street in Yuba City on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, two counts of carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joseph R.W. Fernandez, 28, of the 1400 block of Stabler Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 p.m Dec. 1 in the 1400 block of Stabler Lane in Yuba City on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm, brandishing a weapon or firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, criminal threats and committing a felony while on bail or release. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Loree Haggerty, 34, of the 100 block of Melton Way, Wheatland, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 6:08 a.m. Dec. 1 in the 100 block of Melton Way in Wheatland on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Katherine A. Weaver, 28, of the 500 block of Cassidy Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:26 a.m. Dec. 1 in the 1400 block of Buchanan Street in Marysville. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.