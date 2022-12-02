Sean Fries, 55, of the 4800 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:40 p.m. Dec. 1 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession of a silencer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tim Salado Jr., 41, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:26 p.m. Dec. 1 at the 1100 block of Tharp Road, on suspicion of possession of a stun gun as a prohibited person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.