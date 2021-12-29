FELONY ARRESTS
Jeremiah Dennis, 30, of the 700 block of 12th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9 a.m. Dec. 28 in the 900 block of Plumas Street in Yuba City on suspicion of two counts of second degree burglary and two counts of violation of probation. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Brenda Fries-Dancy, 28, of the 4700 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:45 a.m. Dec. 29 in the 4700 block of Lincoln Road in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Deandre W. Mack, 45, of the 1900 block of Country Club Court, Linda, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:24 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 600 block of 14th Street in Marysville on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jonathan M.A. Halcomb, 25, of the 1600 block of Ninth Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:25 p.m. Dec. 28 on Plumas Arboga Road on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jorge Gomez-Ramirez, 43, of the 900 block of Market Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 28 on Shasta Street at Teegarden Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher with enhancements, driving under the influence with one or more previous DUI convictions, driving without a license and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.