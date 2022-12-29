Luis Coyazo-Huerta, 19, of the 300 block of Dorman Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:30 a.m. Dec. 28 at Annette Way, north of Sunsweet Boulevard, Yuba City, on suspicion of assault with force likely causing great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gabriel Alexander, 19, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:45 a.m. Dec. 28 at the 1300 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David Dean, 36, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:35 p.m. Dec. 28 at the 800 block of 8th Street, Marysville, on suspicion of grand theft of money/labor/property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Trenton Barnes, 24, of the 1700 block of Shoreline Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 28 at his own residence, on suspicion of making criminal threats. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Garrett Edward Stengl, 38, of the 1300 block of Jacoby Creek Court, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:39 p.m. Dec. 28 at Grays Beach. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.