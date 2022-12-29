FELONY ARRESTS

Luis Coyazo-Huerta, 19, of the 300 block of Dorman Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:30 a.m. Dec. 28 at Annette Way, north of Sunsweet Boulevard, Yuba City, on suspicion of assault with force likely causing great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

