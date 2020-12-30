FELONY ARRESTS
Raymond M. Perez, 38, of the 5800 block of Montclair Avenue, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:45 a.m. Dec. 29 at Hillcrest Park in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats and possession of an opium pipe or syringe. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jade J. Bersamina, 28, of the 1200 block of Green Ridge Drive, Stockton, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 5:15 a.m. Dec. 29 in the 200 block of E Street in Marysville on suspicion of robbery, burglary, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm likely to cause great bodily injury, assault with a firearm and several outstanding warrants. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Ryan M. Euerle, 28, of the 1600 block of Wildflower Circle, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:05 p.m. Dec. 29 on Gray Avenue at Bridge Street in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.