FELONY ARRESTS
Kenneth Smith, 32, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:25 a.m. Dec. 29 in the 700 block of State Route 20 in Yuba City on suspicion of unwarranted visitation of a school as a sex offender, trespassing and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Benjamin Sharp, 32, of the 500 block of Willowbrook Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:07 p.m. Dec. 29 in the 300 block of Dorman Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose Granados, 41, of Williams, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 p.m. Dec. 29 in the 800 block of Kimball Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.