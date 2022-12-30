FELONY ARRESTS

Alexio Ramirez, 29, of the 200 block of South Barrett Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:34 a.m. Dec. 29 at Del Paso Road, Sacramento, on suspicion of reckless evading with wanted disregard for safety. He was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

