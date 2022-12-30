Alexio Ramirez, 29, of the 200 block of South Barrett Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:34 a.m. Dec. 29 at Del Paso Road, Sacramento, on suspicion of reckless evading with wanted disregard for safety. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael Pfiester, 22, of the 1200 block of Kimberly Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:46 p.m. Dec. 29 at the 1100 block of Tharp Road, Yuba City on suspicion of second-degree robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Parker Ross, 26, of the 600 block of Cassidy Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:20 a.m. Dec. 30 at Colusa-Frontage Ramp and Frances Way, on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.