FELONY ARRESTS
Robert D. Davidson, 33, of the 5700 block of Riverside Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:46 a.m. Dec. 2 in the 6000 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Starla M. Koch, 58, of Orland was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:33 p.m. Dec. 2 on Ramirez Road. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ahmad Conover, 49, of the 2300 block of Cheim Boulevard, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5:35 p.m. Dec. 1 on Val Drive. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.