FELONY ARRESTS
Tiera A. Barnes, 30, of the 1600 block of Youngs Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:35 a.m. Dec. 3 at Olivehurst Avenue and Eighth Avenue, Olivehurst, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Gregory Lowe, 35, of the 1000 block of Beymer Loop, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8 p.m. Dec. 2 on Poole Boulevard on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kenneth E. Ford, 59, of the 6000 block of Alberta Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 2 on Alberta Avenue on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kylin Stephenson, 29, of the 700 block of Wilkie Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:57 p.m. Dec. 2 at Stafford Way and Ellis Way on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Khuong Q. Le, 43, of the 1000 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:53 p.m. Dec. 2 at Edgewater Circle and Shallow Creek Drive, Linda, on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and possessing a leaded weapon. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Rafael Merino, 32, of Stockton, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:38 a.m. Dec. 2 on Bogue Road at Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.