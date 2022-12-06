FELONY ARRESTS
Candice Pierce, 36, of the 1400 block of Zephyr Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:50 p.m. Dec. 4 in the 1400 block of Buchanan Road in Yuba City on suspicion of second degree burglary, petty theft, destroying or concealing evidence, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, resisting arrest and three counts of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jorge Lopez, 40, of the 300 block of Lynn Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:50 p.m. Dec. 3 on Colusa Frontage Road at Sutter Street in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and two counts of violation of probation. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tommy Lebow, 63, of the 1000 block of Northgate Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:40 p.m. Dec. 3 in the 1000 block of Northgate Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of child abuse likely to cause great bodily injury or death and battery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Surjit Singh, 31, of the 5000 block of Broadwater Drive, Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:05 p.m. Dec. 3 in the 1100 block of Tharp Road in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Hussein Suleiman, 30, of the 1240 block of Northgate Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:41 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 1200 block of Northgate Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of second degree robbery, false imprisonment, battery and violating a court order to prevent domestic violence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Katelynn Lippincott-Reyes, 21, of the 1200 block of Melton Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:31 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 1200 block of Melton Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of illegal use of tear gas or a tear gas weapon. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ashley Carrigan, 39, of the 1100 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Fire Department at 11:54 p.m. Dec. 2 on suspicion of transporting a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance for sale, speeding, driving without a license and hit and run with property damage. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Timothy Pittman, 48, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:57 p.m. Dec. 2 on Percy Avenue at Wilson Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of identity theft and violation of probation. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Gurbir Singh, 47, of the 500 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:10 p.m. Dec. 4 in the 800 block of Gray Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Chase Lynn, 21, of the 1200 block of Williams Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:54 p.m. Dec. 4 on Highway 99 at Sacramento Avenue. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Minesh Patel, 50, of the 1700 block of Regency Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:19 p.m. Dec. 2 on Stabler Lane at Butte House Road in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Moises Leos, 25, of the 400 block of Bird Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:28 a.m. Dec. 3 in the 400 block of Bird Street in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and reckless driving on the highway. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sandeep Singh, 47, of the 300 block of Hetherington Circle, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:51 p.m. Dec. 3 in the 1100 block of Casita Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving a commercial vehicle under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Reymundo Banuelos-Melendez, 45, of the 3400 block of Pomola Avenue, Oroville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:56 p.m. Dec. 3 on Highway 99 at Encenal Road in Live Oak. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cirea Hayward, 24, of the 5000 block of Lady Di Way, Elk Grove, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:50 p.m. Dec. 3 non Gray Avenue at Thompson Road in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, failure to stop at a stop sign and improper stalling, stopping or parking. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Chelsie Asher, 33, of the 4900 block of Virginia Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:12 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 300 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of three counts of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, evading, battery on a peace officer and two counts of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.