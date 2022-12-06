FELONY ARRESTS

Candice Pierce, 36, of the 1400 block of Zephyr Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:50 p.m. Dec. 4 in the 1400 block of Buchanan Road in Yuba City on suspicion of second degree burglary, petty theft, destroying or concealing evidence, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, resisting arrest and three counts of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.  

