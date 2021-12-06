FELONY ARRESTS
Alexander Marthaler, 28, of the 6200 block of Mapes Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:45 p.m. Dec. 4 at Walmart in Yuba City on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, being a felon in possession of ammunition, operating a bicycle with no lights or reflectors, failure to appear, and violation of post release community supervision. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jeremy Bullard, 34, of the 900 block of Krentz Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:40 p.m. Dec. 5 in the 900 block of Gray Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of attempting to receive a stolen vehicle. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alexx Collins, 32, of the 1900 block of Potter Road, Chico, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:40 p.m. Dec. 5 at Sonic in Yuba City on suspicion of child endangerment causing possible injury or death and failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Johnathon Simlick, 28, of the 2100 block of Palm Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Department of Fish and Game at 8:11 p.m. Dec. 5 on Franklin Road at Humphrey Road in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed, use of artificial lights while hunting, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Lucas Venice, 42, of the 3100 block of Elmer Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:03 p.m. Dec. 5 in the 3100 block of Elmer Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, driving without a seatbelt and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Oscar Rodriguez, 36, of the 3000 block of Epperson Way, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 in the 3000 block of Epperson Way in Live Oak on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and violation of post release community service. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tara Stancil, 37, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 3 on Bridge Street at N. Walton Road in Yuba City on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, fraudulent use of a credit card, failure to provide valid vehicle insurance, failure to provide valid vehicle registration, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ivan Hernandez Sancen, 24, of the 1700 block of Deerfield Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:26 p.m. Dec. 3 on suspicion of burglary, receiving known stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of more than 28.5 grams of cannabis. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Bo-Jess Kilpatrick, 31, of the 400 block of Atwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:28 a.m. Dec. 4 in the 400 block of Atwood Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tim Salado Jr., 40, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:39 p.m. Dec. 4 on Colusa Avenue at Harter Parkway in Yuba City on suspicion of possession or use of tear gas, felony possession or use of a stun gun and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gregorycong, Keomany, 36, of the 4500 block of Pacific Heights Road, Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:08 p.m. Dec. 4 on eastbound Colusa Avenue east of Tharp Road in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, shoplifting, petty theft, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and several outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Miguel Rodriguez-Sandoval, 29, of the 3000 block of Pennington Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:22 a.m. Dec. 5 on Ida Street at Emily Way in Live Oak. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gurpartap Singh, 39, of the 1700 block of Sessler Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:35 p.m. in the 700 block of Gray Avenue in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
John Manley, 56, of the 8800 block of Hobbs Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:19 Dec. 5 on Acacia Avenue north of State Route 20. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Roberto Mendoza Ortiz, 60, of the 1200 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:30 a.m. Dec. 4 on Bridge Street at Hughes Avenue on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, failure to stop at a stop sign and driving the wrong way on a divided highway. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.