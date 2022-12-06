James Dupree Bowles, 39, of the 2100 block of Navaro Court, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9 p.m. Dec. 1 at the 700 block of Yuba Street, on suspicion of making criminal threats. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
James Powell, 32, of the 9000 block of N Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at State Highway 70 at Feather River Boulevard, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm likely to cause great bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Steven Michael Harris, 51 of the 8 block of Nielson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11 p.m. Dec. 3 at the 3300 block Forty Mile Road, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm likely to cause great bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Grace Hope Bryson, 27, of the 9100 block of Manzanita Way, Oregon House, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Linda, on suspicion of a criminal conspiracy. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Cindy O’Callahan, 54, of the 9100 block of Manzanita Way, Oregon House, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 2 at the 1600 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Linda, on suspicion of transporting a controlled substance. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Todd Dennis Newton, 42, of the 1400 block of Stephenson Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3 a.m. Dec. 3 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship, cruelty to a child and burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Cesar Eduardo Mora, 20, of the 1100 block of Lytle Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:29 a.m. Dec. 3 at Plumas Lake Boulevard, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jeffrey Lee Williams Tombs, 37, of the 1000 block of Frederick Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11 p.m. Dec. 3 at the 3300 block Forty Mile Road, on suspicion of assault with a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Wayne Price, 29, of Hayward, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:04 p.m. Dec. 5 at the 700 block Pacific Avenue, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm likely to cause great bodily injury and taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Albert Dale Beeson, 54, of the 11000 block of Loma Rica Road, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:05 p.m. Dec 2 at Virginia and Smith. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jose Sales, 29, of Stockton, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:32 p.m. Dec. 5 at the 1000 block of Civic Center Boulevard. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.