FELONY ARRESTS
Rafael A. Recinos, 33, of the 1100 block of Ironwood Street, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:01 a.m. Dec. 7 at his residence on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child of 14 or 15 years and sodomy of a person under 16 years old. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Stephanie M. Butler, 37, of Stockton was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 6 on Forty Mile Road on suspicion of unauthorized use of another identification and false impersonation. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Julian J. Ranger, 22, of the 1500 block of Karen Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:53 p.m. Dec. 6 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael G. Cooley, 57, of Sacramento was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 5 in the 900 block of Tharp Road on suspicion of grand theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Robert E. Mason, 34, of the 6300 block of Griffith Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:08 p.m. Dec. 4 on Brubaker Lane, Live Oak, on suspicion of battery with the intent to commit great bodily injury and evading police disregarding public safety. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brandon S. Antrobus, 27, of the 1400 block of Wendell Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 on suspicion of attempted burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Daniel J. Godinez, 37, of the 500 block of Benton Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:52 a.m. Dec. 4 at his residence on suspicion of possession of a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Detria Sallie, 43, of the 5700 block of Riverside Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department Dec. 4 in the 1300 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of assault and battery with the intent to commit great bodily injury and kidnapping. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Tristan Tew-Thomas, 24, of the 2300 block of Birch Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:29 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Raley’s parking lot. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Scott A. Spurgeon, 50, of the 1400 block of Buchanan Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 1600 block of Lincoln Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Edwin I. Garcia, 29, of the 5200 block of Lindhurst Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5 a.m. Dec. 6 on North Beale Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.