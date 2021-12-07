FELONY ARRESTS
Steven Liv, 30, of the 3400 block of Jefferson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 6 in the 900 block of Walton Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft, shoplifting and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Dylan Kunin, 35, of the 200 block of Shady Valley Court, Rio Linda, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 6 at Pacific Avenue at Striplin Road in Nicholas on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, burglary, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and committing a felony while on release or bail. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Beverly Cramblit, 38, of the 800 block of Oak Lane, Rio Linda, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 6 at Pacific Avenue at Striplin Road in Nicholas on suspicion of criminal conspiracy and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joshua Schroer, 24, of the 1500 block of Tumbleweed Lane, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:05 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 1900 block of Live Oak Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats, assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sheri Hall, 32, of the 9600 block of Broadway, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 1200 block of Plumas Street in Yuba City on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, petty theft, possession of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and three counts of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Julio Escobedo, 33, of the 2300 block of Butte House Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:15 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 800 block of Forbes Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with damage exceeding $400 and cultivation of six or more marijuana plants. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Daniel W. Reed, 24, of the 12200 block of Metteer Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:15 a.m. Dec. 6 in the 5800 block of Rupert Avenue in Linda on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Damian A. Rivas Rodriguez, 29, of the 5900 block of Fern Court, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:20 a.m. Dec. 6 in the 6100 block of Farley Way on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and assault. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Taylor D. Green, 31, of the 12800 block of Royal Trail, Oregon House, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:02 p.m. Dec. 6 on Woodruff Lane east of Armstrong Road on suspicion of attempted murder, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, child endangerment, taking a firearm from a peace officer and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Gurpartap Singh, 39, of the 1700 block of Sessler Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:35 p.m. Dec. 5 in the 700 block of Gray Avenue in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
John Manley, 56, of the 8800 block of Hobbs Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:18 p.m. Dec. 5 on Acacia Avenue north of State Route 20. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sergio Rivera, 49, of the 3000 block of Kola Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:36 a.m. Dec. 6 on State Route 20 at Harter Parkway in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, animal trespassing and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Corinna Tyrrell, 30, of the 4300 block of Evelyn Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:52 p.m. Dec. 6 on Highland Avenue at Richland Road in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, child endangerment, hit and run with property damage, providing false information to a peace officer and providing false documentation. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Coyle Smith, 29, of the 2000 block of Mangrun Avenue, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:10 a.m. Dec. 6 at the Yuba County Jail in Marysville. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Dee W. White, 25, of the 1900 block of Glennmore Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:13 a.m. Dec. 6 on the corner of Fifth and D Streets in Marysville on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving under the influence while on probation. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.