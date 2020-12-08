FELONY ARRESTS
James E. Maxey, 53, of the 9700 block of Richard Avenue, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:54 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 2600 block of Myrtle Street on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a jail. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Donald N. Smith, 68, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:42 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 1400 block of Bridge Street on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Enedina M. Soto, 26, of the 9000 block of N Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:20 a.m. Dec. 7 on suspicion of child endangerment. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lonnie J. Johnson Jr., 46, of the 900 block of 11th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:45 a.m. Dec. 7 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Vishal K. Mattu, 20, of the 300 block of Bernal Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:05 a.m. Dec. 8 on Percy Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Angel Alvarez, 26, of the 200 block of Park Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 600 block of Colusa Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marcel D. S. Chiles, 30, of the 4100 block of Denton Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:24 p.m. Dec. 7 on Highway 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.