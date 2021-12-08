FELONY ARRESTS
Mario Franco-Hernandez, 33, of the 1400 block of Princess Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:45 p.m. Dec. 7 on Percy Avenue at Plumas Street in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, disorderly conduct and violation of post release community supervision. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Megan Adams, 27, of Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:10 p.m. Dec. 7 on Queens Avenue at Live Oak Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tara L.M. Rodriques, 38, of Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:25 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 700 block of Tenth Street in Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Kenneth M. Boland, 56, of Challenge, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:11 p.m. Dec. 7 in Butte County on suspicion of kidnapping, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, false imprisonment, criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Richard Myers, 50, of the 7500 block of 19th Street, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:07 a.m. Dec. 7 on Pleasant Grove Road south of Cornelius Avenue in Pleasant Grove on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Emilio E. Cordova, 25, of the 1800 block of 90th Avenue, Oakland, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 2:19 p.m. Dec. 7 on Highway 65 at Hooper Street. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.