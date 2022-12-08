Peggy Cloy-Anna Pruitt, 59, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 7:12 a.m. Dec. 7 at the 300 block of E Street, Marysville, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm likely to cause great bodily injury and obstruction/resistance of an executive officer. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Daniel Steven Beard, 32, of the 1700 block of Waterfall Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 7 at the 3300 block of Forty Mile Road, on suspicion of assault with a firearm, making criminal threats, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship and possession of a firearm as a prohibited person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Madison Lin Powell, 20, of the 600 block of Jacobs Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 7 at the 600 block of H Street, on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, grand theft of a firearm and criminal conspiracy. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Isaac Emmanuel Carrero, 21, of Chula Vista, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:45 p.m. Dec. 7 at the 600 block of H Street, on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, grand theft of a firearm and criminal conspiracy. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Joseph Denson, 35, of the 900 block of 12th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:50 p.m. Dec. 5 at the 200 block of B Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of first-degree burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Angel Rodriguez, 19, of the 5800 block of Woodland Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:30 a.m. Dec. 7 at the 500 block of Colusa Avenue, on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ryan Russell, 26, of the 5200 block of Butte House Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:23 a.m. Dec. 7 at the 300 block of Grant Way, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Angela Noble-Cortes, 25, of the 200 block of South Barrett Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:45 a.m. Dec. 7 at her own residence, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to transport/sell. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael Dearcos, 49, of Oroville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:45 a.m. Dec. 7 at the 10000 block of Mathews Lane. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Bryan Perone, 44, of the 700 block of Rockholt Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:49 p.m. Dec. 6 at Rockholt Way behind Happy Viking. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.