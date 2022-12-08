FELONY ARRESTS

Peggy Cloy-Anna Pruitt, 59, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department  at 7:12 a.m. Dec. 7 at the 300 block of E Street, Marysville, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm likely to cause great bodily injury and obstruction/resistance of an executive officer. She was booked into Yuba County Jail. 

